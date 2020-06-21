Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,085,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

