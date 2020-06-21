DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.81

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 59873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

