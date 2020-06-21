DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DMAC. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

DMAC stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.