Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) were up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 814,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 269,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.09.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

