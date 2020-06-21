Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,154 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. State Street Corp raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after acquiring an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after acquiring an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,850,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

