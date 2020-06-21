DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

DSDVY stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.18. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

