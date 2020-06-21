Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Shares Down 0.5%

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 611,419 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 456,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 33.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 71.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

