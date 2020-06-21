Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.