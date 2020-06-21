Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 12.5%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, 154,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 415,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07.

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$25,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,980. Also, Director Ronald Husband sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,629,605.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,380.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

