Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.63. Energous shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,799,125 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 167.69% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,384 shares of company stock valued at $100,508 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

