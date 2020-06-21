Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Update

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

