EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.74 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

