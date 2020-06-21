Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $45.72

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.15, but opened at $45.72. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 13,972,445 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,006,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,533,596 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

