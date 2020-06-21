Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) PT Lowered to $16.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

EPZM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,740 shares of company stock valued at $72,427 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

