ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of ePlus worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ePlus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $69.74 on Friday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

