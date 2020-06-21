Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, approximately 108,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 33,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a market cap of $156.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $30,139.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,409.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Griffin bought 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 521,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,339. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,533 shares of company stock worth $332,894. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 564,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.7% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 450,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.