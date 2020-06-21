Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.11

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.11 and last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 13221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,570,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

