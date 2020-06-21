Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

