Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 180732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Inc Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

