Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,794 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

