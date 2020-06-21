Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin bought 768,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

