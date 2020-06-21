Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

