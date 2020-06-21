First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to post $70.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $39.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $277.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.58 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $18.12 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

