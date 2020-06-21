First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.25

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $169.95, with a volume of 5448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.