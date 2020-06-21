FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of FirstCash worth $44,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,174.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,653,000 after buying an additional 347,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,022,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

