Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.40, 333,524 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 395,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.