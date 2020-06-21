Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,240 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $32,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTDR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Frontdoor stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.