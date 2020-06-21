G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

