Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $42,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,269 shares of company stock worth $18,318,536. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $36.25 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

