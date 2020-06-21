Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.59 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,321,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,259,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE RDN opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

