Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.86 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Acuity Brands worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

AYI stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.