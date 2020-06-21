Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.94 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $44,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of JEF opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.