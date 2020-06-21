Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Alteryx worth $49,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 85.7% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

