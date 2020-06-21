Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 381,285 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,285 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Stag Industrial worth $47,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

