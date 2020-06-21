Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 511,351 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $18.22 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

