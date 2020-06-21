Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $48,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,085,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.