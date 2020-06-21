Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.78. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 99,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,939,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,858 shares of company stock worth $3,607,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 495,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

