Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,114,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 765.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

