Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Glacier Bancorp worth $43,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

