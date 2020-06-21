Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Global Net Lease worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $5,830,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

