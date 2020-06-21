Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.13, 9,021,150 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,285,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,073,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,087,000 after purchasing an additional 956,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,505,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275,312 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gold Fields by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

