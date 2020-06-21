Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

