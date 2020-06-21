Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Graphic Packaging worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

