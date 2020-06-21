Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.49

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.39, with a volume of 460304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.11.

GBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $707.09 million and a PE ratio of -116.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,936,822.50.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.