Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. ValuEngine cut Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,575,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

