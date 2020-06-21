Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $72.16, 210,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.