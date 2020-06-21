Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 42,735 shares.

Several analysts have commented on GGAL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 446,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.