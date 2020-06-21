Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.07. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 34,729 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SUPV. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

