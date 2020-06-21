GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.71

Shares of GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 389338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of $183.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

