H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.00

H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.01), with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $675,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31.

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX 233.50 ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

